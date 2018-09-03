Mansour: Painting and politics

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How politics have shaped Suleiman Mansour's art
The Palestinian artist Suleiman Mansour says artists and writers of his generation have been influenced by the political developments around them.
He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that for him, painting needed to have a cause behind it.
You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Monday 3 September 2018 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBC iPlayer (UK only).
-
03 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-45371295/how-politics-have-shaped-suleiman-mansour-s-artRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window