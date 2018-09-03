Iranian women swimming for freedom
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Iranian women swim to freedom in Toronto play

Women in Iran cannot swim in public in the presence of men, or compete internationally.

In Jaber Ramezani's play Swim Team, being staged in Toronto, the characters use their imagination to beat the boundaries. But can dreaming really set them free?

Filmed, edited and produced by Sam Farzaneh

  • 03 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Why are Iranians running out of hope?