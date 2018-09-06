Life after four years as an IS captive
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Finally released after four years of captivity under Islamic State

The Yazidis of Sinjar in Northern Iraq have been persecuted by so-called Islamic State.

Ghazal's family raised thousands of dollars to get her and her children released, and they have been welcomed back into the community.

  • 06 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Yazidis seek cleansing after IS abuse