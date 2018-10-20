Upcycling in Gaza
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Upcycling grenades in Gaza

Ahmed collects the debris at the Israeli Gaza border during the ongoing protests. He takes them home turns them into something new.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 20 Oct 2018