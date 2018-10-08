Still a refugee, 70 years on

Video

Donald Trump says he has a peace plan that will solve the Arab-Israeli conflict for good, he calls it the "deal of the century".

But Palestinian refugees living in neighbouring countries fear they are not going to be part of it – particularly those in Lebanon.

With restricted work and property rights, there are few options for them outside returning home.

So after 70 years of waiting, and four generations, what does it mean now to be a Palestinian refugee?

The BBC’s Paul Adams travelled to Burg Al-Barajneh camp in Beirut to meet them.

Video by Olivia Lace-Evans.