Video
Lebanon's Grand Sofar Hotel reopens after four decades
Since Lebanon's civil war of the 1970s and 80s many buildings in the country have lain ruined and unused.
The Grand Sofar Hotel was once a famous meeting point for celebrities and politicians around the Middle East.
Now, more than 40 years after it was closed it has been reopened to the public.
One woman, Samira Sayegh, who got married there in 1965, went back for the first time since it closed.
Video journalist: Eloise Alanna
12 Oct 2018
