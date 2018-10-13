Will this battle mean the end of the Syrian war?

Media player
Syria: Why Idlib could spell the end of seven years of fighting
Idlib is the last rebel-held stronghold of the Syrian war.
The 90,000 rebels (20,000 of them extremist jihadis - Assad's regime refuses to differentiate) were expecting an offensive by the Syrian Arab Army and its Russian and Iranian allies to start, but it has been postponed after Russia and Turkey agreed to establish a demilitarised zone around the province.
Postponed being the operative word.
Here Newsnight's Mike Thomson explains why the battle for Idlib could spell the end of the Syrian war.
Graphics: Stelios Thoukidides
