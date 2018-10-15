On brink of 'worst famine in 100 years'

Video

The United Nations is warning that 13 million people in Yemen are facing starvation.

It's calling on the military coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, to halt air strikes which are killing civilians, and contributing to what the UN says could become "the worst famine in the world in 100 years".

Yemen's civil war began three years ago, when Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, seized much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US, the UK and France, is using air strikes and a blockade - in support of the internationally-recognised government.

At least 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict and millions are displaced.

Our international correspondent Orla Guerin, producer Nicola Careem and cameraman Lee Durant sent this report from Sanaa.

It contains some distressing scenes.