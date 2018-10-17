The school that's lost 42 children

Video

You may well remember - the pictures were hard to forget - the scene in Yemen two months ago where dozens of schoolchildren and adults were killed in an airstrike.

The strike was carried out by a coalition - led by Saudi Arabia and backed by the US, the UK and France.

They are supporting Yemen's government against the Houthi rebels - backed by Iran.

In three years of fighting, at least 10,000 people have been killed and millions have fled their homes.

Our correspondent Orla Guerin - with producer Nicola Careem and cameraman Lee Durant - sent this report from Dahyan in Northern Yemen.

