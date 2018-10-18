The disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jamal Khashoggi: What we know about the journalist's disappearance
The Saudi journalist was last seen entering the country's consulate in Istanbul on 2 October.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
18 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-45905352/jamal-khashoggi-what-we-know-about-the-journalist-s-disappearanceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window