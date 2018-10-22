Media player
Dark disappearances: How Saudi critics keep going missing
In the wake of Jamal Khashoggi's death, BBC Arabic looks at how Saudi Arabia has dealt with its citizens who criticise it from abroad.
Correspondent: Hanan Razek
Video journalist: Mohamed Madi
22 Oct 2018
