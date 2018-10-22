How Saudi critics keep going missing
Dark disappearances: How Saudi critics keep going missing

In the wake of Jamal Khashoggi's death, BBC Arabic looks at how Saudi Arabia has dealt with its citizens who criticise it from abroad.

Correspondent: Hanan Razek

Video journalist: Mohamed Madi

  • 22 Oct 2018
