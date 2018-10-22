Body double dressed as Khashoggi - CNN
Video

Khashoggi death: 'Body double' dressed as journalist, CNN reports

A Saudi agent has been captured on CCTV footage dressed as Jamal Khashoggi, a Turkish official has told CNN.

The video appears to show the man leaving the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by the back door on the day the journalist was killed, wearing Khashoggi's clothes, a fake beard and glasses, CNN said.

  • 22 Oct 2018
