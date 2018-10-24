Video

Lebanese artist Jad El Khoury is trying to help people get over the country's civil war through street art.

He paints over bullet and missile holes which still scar some buildings in the capital Beirut.

El Khoury told BBC Minute he wanted to "make people look at them again in a new way that will spread positivity instead of bad memories".

It is estimated that 150,000 people died in the civil war, which raged from 1975 to 1990.

Video journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin