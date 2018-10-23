Khashoggi's son meets Saudi king and crown prince

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jamal Khashoggi: Journalist's brother and son meet Saudi king and crown prince
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have met with the son and brother of the murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh.
The Saudi rulers reportedly offered their condolences to the family at the royal palace.
The Saudi kingdom has provided conflicting accounts of what happened to Khashoggi, a US resident and Washington Post contributor.
After weeks of maintaining he was still alive, the authorities now say the 59-year-old was killed in a rogue operation.
This video has no audio commentary.
-
23 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-45959443/jamal-khashoggi-journalist-s-brother-and-son-meet-saudi-king-and-crown-princeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window