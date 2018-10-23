Khashoggi's son meets Saudi king and crown prince

Video

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have met with the son and brother of the murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh.

The Saudi rulers reportedly offered their condolences to the family at the royal palace.

The Saudi kingdom has provided conflicting accounts of what happened to Khashoggi, a US resident and Washington Post contributor.

After weeks of maintaining he was still alive, the authorities now say the 59-year-old was killed in a rogue operation.

