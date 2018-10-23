Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Saudi crown prince: Investment conference is 'great'
Saudi Arabia's investment conference has gone ahead, with many boycotting the event.
The Future Investment Initiative (FII) was due to feature 150 high-profile speakers from 140 firms.
But some 40 participants are understood to have pulled out amid allegations the country was behind Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing.
The BBC's Tim Willcox, who was at the conference, asked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about his opinion of how the conference was going.
-
23 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-45959593/saudi-crown-prince-investment-conference-is-greatRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window