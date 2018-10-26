The sick children trapped by Yemen's war

Media player
Yemen crisis: The sick children trapped by the war
The United Nations says dozens of children are dying every day, because Yemen's medical services are close to collapse.
Nine million people in the country need urgent healthcare, with many suffering severe malnutrition.
More than three years of civil war has led to the crisis - with Yemen divided between Houthi rebels - backed by Iran - and government forces supported by a Saudi-led coalition.
The BBC's Orla Guerin meets two children who are unable to be treated for their conditions because of the conflict.
26 Oct 2018
