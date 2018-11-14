Media player
In Egypt, fake news becomes weapon of choice to crush dissent
In Egypt, a growing list of dissidents are prosecuted under a new law criminalising the spreading of fake news.
The government says it is trying to fight rumours that destabilise the country.
Sally Nabil reports from Cairo.
This story is part of a series by the BBC on disinformation and fake news - a global problem challenging the way we share information and perceive the world around us.
To see more stories and learn more about the series visit www.bbc.co.uk/beyondfakenews
