Imams divided over video game fatwa
The Kurdish Union of Islamic Scholars has officially declared a fatwa against playing the hugely popular video game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

Officially, the group is responsible for issuing fatwas – which are rulings by Islamic authorities – in Iraqi Kurdistan. However, other imams have come out against the ban.

BBC Monitoring looks at the controversy surrounding the game in the region.

  • 17 Nov 2018
