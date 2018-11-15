Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Khashoggi killers did rogue operation - Saudi minister
The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a "rogue operation", Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir says.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was not involved, he told reporters in Riyadh.
Critics believe the prince - the de facto Saudi ruler - must have been aware of the operation.
Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October. The Saudi public prosecutor has charged 11 people over the murder.
-
15 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-46228344/khashoggi-killers-did-rogue-operation-saudi-ministerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window