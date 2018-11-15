Khashoggi killers 'did rogue operation'

Video

The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a "rogue operation", Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir says.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was not involved, he told reporters in Riyadh.

Critics believe the prince - the de facto Saudi ruler - must have been aware of the operation.

Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October. The Saudi public prosecutor has charged 11 people over the murder.