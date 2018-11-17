Media player
Khashoggi murder: What's next for Mohammed Bin Salman?
The CIA believes the Saudi crown prince ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, US media reports.
Saudi Arabia has called the claim false and insisted that the crown prince knew nothing about plans for the killing.
The BBC's Frank Gardner looks at what could happen to the man known as MBS.
Read more: CIA 'blames bin Salman for murder'
17 Nov 2018
