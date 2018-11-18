Video game fatwa

Video

The Kurdish Union of Islamic Scholars has officially declared a fatwa against playing a hugely popular video game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

Officially, the group is responsible for issuing fatwas – which are rulings by Islamic authorities – in Iraqi Kurdistan. However, other imams have come out against the ban.

BBC Monitoring looks at the controversy surrounding the game in the region.

