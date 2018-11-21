Restored piano brings music to Gaza
Gaza Strip's only concert grand piano makes music again

There is only one concert grand piano in Gaza and it has been played in a rare public performance after being restored.

The work, first documented by the BBC three years ago and now completed, was led by a charity that supports musicians in areas of conflict.

