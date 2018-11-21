Restored piano brings music to Gaza

Media player
Gaza Strip's only concert grand piano makes music again
There is only one concert grand piano in Gaza and it has been played in a rare public performance after being restored.
The work, first documented by the BBC three years ago and now completed, was led by a charity that supports musicians in areas of conflict.
21 Nov 2018
