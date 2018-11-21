Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The West Bank homes being dropped from Airbnb
Airbnb has decided to remove postings for homes located in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
The decision comes after criticism from both Palestinians and Human Rights groups.
Gidi hosts a property located in the West Bank and is disappointed at the decision.
21 Nov 2018
