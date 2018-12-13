The man who built his dream castle

Media player
Moussa Castle: The man who built his childhood dream
In 1962 Moussa Al Maamari laid the foundations of a childhood dream - a castle of his own.
He had spotted the land a few years earlier while helping to restore Lebanon’s Beiteddine Palace which was nearby.
With the help of his wife, Mary, he built the 3,500 sq m (37,673 sq ft) castle and opened it to the public in 1969.
Inside there are more than 150 life size stone and plaster figures posed in dioramas showing life in historic, rural Lebanon.
The BBC Travel Show’s Ade Adepitan finds out more.
13 Dec 2018
