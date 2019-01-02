Did Iran beat Italy to invent ice cream?
Video

How Iran made ice cream 2,000 years ago

Iran claims to be the birthplace of ice cream, but how could it be made 2,000 years ago?

The Travel Show visits an underground space used to store ice in 400 BC and learns the secret behind perfect Iranian ice cream.

A film made by BBC Travel for The Travel Show.

