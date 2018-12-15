'One of a kind' tomb found in Egypt
Egypt: 'One of a kind' tomb found in Saqqara

A 4,400-year-old tomb, thought to be the final resting place of a high priest, has been discovered in Egypt.

The tomb is filled with hieroglyphs and statues of pharaohs.

  • 15 Dec 2018
