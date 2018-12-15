'One of a kind' tomb found in Egypt

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Egypt: 'One of a kind' tomb found in Saqqara
A 4,400-year-old tomb, thought to be the final resting place of a high priest, has been discovered in Egypt.
The tomb is filled with hieroglyphs and statues of pharaohs.
-
15 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window