Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
On board the 'eye in the sky' watching Syria
For the last two years Nato planes (Awacs) have surveyed the skies over worn-torn Syria.
The team on board are seen as a crucial part of the fight against the group calling itself Islamic State.
The BBC's Mark Lowen has been on board the plane.
-
18 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window