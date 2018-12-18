On board the 'eye in the sky' watching Syria
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

On board the 'eye in the sky' watching Syria

For the last two years Nato planes (Awacs) have surveyed the skies over worn-torn Syria.

The team on board are seen as a crucial part of the fight against the group calling itself Islamic State.

The BBC's Mark Lowen has been on board the plane.

  • 18 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Will Nato allies clash in Syria?