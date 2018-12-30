'My beautiful Gaza'
The Instagrammer who wants to show a different side of Gaza

A Palestinian Instagrammer in the Gaza Strip wants to show us a different side of life there.

Gaza has seen three major wars between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that controls the strip. Gaza’s economy has also been badly hit by a blockade by Israel and Egypt - needed, they say - for security reasons.

Kholoud Nassar says there is a face for death in Gaza, but a thousand faces for life.

Producer and editor: Cara Swift. Camera: Fred Scott

