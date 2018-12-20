Media player
Was Trump right to say IS is beaten?
Donald Trump is withdrawing US troops from Syria after declaring victory over the Islamic State group.
But is he right to say that the West has won in its battle with the Islamist fighters.
This is an updated version of a video first published in October 2017.
20 Dec 2018
