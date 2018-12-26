The Muslim church caretakers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Muslim church caretakers

One Muslim family has been looking after St Matthew’s church in a rural area of Pakistan for almost 100 years.

Current caretaker, Waheed Murad, told the BBC he is proud of his role.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Dec 2018