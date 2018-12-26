The Muslim church caretakers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Muslim family that looks after a church
St Matthew's Church is in a rural area of Pakistan where there are hardly any Christians.
For the last 100 years it's been looked after by a local Muslim family.
Current caretaker, Waheed Murad, is the only person who still knows how to ring the bell. He told the BBC why he feels proud of his role.
-
26 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window