The Muslim church caretakers
The Muslim family that looks after a church

St Matthew's Church is in a rural area of Pakistan where there are hardly any Christians.

For the last 100 years it's been looked after by a local Muslim family.

Current caretaker, Waheed Murad, is the only person who still knows how to ring the bell. He told the BBC why he feels proud of his role.

  • 26 Dec 2018
