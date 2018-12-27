'I had concerns for the First Lady'
Donald Trump: 'I had concerns for the First Lady'

President Donald Trump has said he had concerns for his wife Melania and "the institution of the presidency" during his visit to US troops in Iraq.

However, he said he had not feared for his own safety.

  • 27 Dec 2018
