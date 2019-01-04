The interview Egypt 'does not want aired'

Media player
The Sisi interview Egypt 'does not want aired'
The US television network CBS says it has rejected a request by an Egyptian ambassador not to broadcast an interview with President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi.
Speaking to the 60 Minutes programme, Mr Sisi denied Egypt had any political prisoners and defended a deadly crackdown on protesters from the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood in 2013.
CBS says it was asked by the ambassador not to air the interview soon after it was recorded. But it refused and plans to broadcast the interview at 19:00 ET (00:00 GMT) on Sunday.
04 Jan 2019
