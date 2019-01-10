On the frontline with US troops fighting IS
Syria war: On the frontline with US troops fighting IS

Soldiers at an army base on the Syria-Iraq border have described the fight they face against so-called Islamic State.

This particular base is only one-month old but is home to hundreds of French and American troops.

However, doubts have been cast over their future in the region after President Trump announced he was pulling US soldiers from Syria.

The BBC’s Nafiseh Kohnavard reports.

