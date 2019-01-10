Moment drone explodes above Yemen base

Media player
Moment Houthi drone explodes above Yemen military base
A drone attack on a Yemeni government base by the rebel Houthi movement has reportedly killed at least six soldiers and injured several high-ranking officials.
One drone exploded above a podium where high-ranking officials were watching a military parade. It is not clear if any others struck the base.
10 Jan 2019
