Video

While the Islamic State group appears close to defeat in Syria, hundreds of relatives of IS fighters are stuck in Kurdish-run refugee camps in the country.

They number around 1,500 mainly women and children, but their own governments are refusing to repatriate them.

Their fate remains especially unclear since President Trump’s decision to withdraw US troops from Syria, which many Kurds fear will lead to an attack by Turkish troops.

BBC Arabic’s Feras Kilani visited Roj camp in northern Syria, where many of these relatives are being held.