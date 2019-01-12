Facing jail for wearing a dress

Media player
Actress Rania Youssef facing jail term over revealing dress
Rania Youssef is set to appear in court after being accused of "inciting debauchery".
The Egyptian actress appeared at the Cairo Film Festival in a lacy, black, see-through outfit that exposed most of her legs.
A complaint against her was filed by two lawyers, Amro Abdelsalam and Samir Sabry, known for taking celebrities to court.
12 Jan 2019
