US Syria pullout 'very negative' move

Prince Turki: US Syria pullout 'a very negative' move
A senior member of the Saudi royal family, Prince Turki al-Faisal, tells the BBC a US troop withdrawal from Syria would have a negative impact, further entrenching Iran, Russia and the rule of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
13 Jan 2019
