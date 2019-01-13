Media player
Saudi Prince Turki al-Faisal on Saudi-US relationship
A senior member of the Saudi royal family has warned against a US troop withdrawal from Syria.
Prince Turki al-Faisal told the BBC the action would have a negative impact, further entrenching Iran, Russia and the rule of President Bashar al-Assad.
The prince is no longer a member of the Saudi government, but has decades of experience within it.
The BBC's Barbara Plett also questioned him about the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Turkey.
13 Jan 2019
