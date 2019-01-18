Media player
The hidden victims of the Yemen war
Yemen has been devastated by a conflict that escalated in 2015, when a Saudi-led coalition intervened after Houthi rebels seized control of much of the west of the country.
But even away from the battlegrounds, the crisis is having a long-term impact on the lives of people.
18 Jan 2019
