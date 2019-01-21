Trapped in a hotel raided by the Taliban
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

When the Taliban raided his Kabul hotel, pilot Vasileios Vasileiou had to think fast

In January 2018, a Greek pilot called Vasileios Vasileiou checked into the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul. The hotel was popular with international visitors - and the Taliban knew that. On January 20th they launched an attack. Vasileios was in his room at the time, and he describes how he hid from the attackers.

Hear the whole story on Outlook from BBC World Service

  • 21 Jan 2019
Go to next video: 'I wish my business wasn't doing so well'