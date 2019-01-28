Where Yemen's war has stopped... for now

Media player
Yemen war: Where the fighting has stopped... but not the suffering
Six weeks ago, warring parties in Yemen began a ceasefire in the port city of Hudaydah, which is a gateway for supplies - in particular food aid - into the country.
It is one of the areas controlled by Houthi rebels, but since June had been under assault by a Saudi-led coalition backing the pro-government troops.
The desperately fragile, uncertain truce in Hudaydah continues.
But as the BBC's Lyse Doucet reports, it has done nothing so far to ease fears of a famine.
-
28 Jan 2019
