'My son died right here'

The story of a US raid on al-Qaeda in Yemen
Yemen has been devastated by a conflict that began in 2014. On the one side, the Houthis, a group with links to Iran. Against them, a coalition including Yemeni government troops, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, supported by the Americans.
But there's another war going on in Yemen - the US's fight against al-Qaeda. The US has carried out many strikes on al-Qaeda's bases, often using unmanned drones.
A BBC Arabic investigation has gained rare access to one village targeted in a US ground raid.
Reporter Safa Al Ahmad met survivors and found evidence of undeclared civilian casualties.
-
31 Jan 2019