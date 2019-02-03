Pope greeted on historic UAE visit

Media player
Pope Francis arrives in Abu Dhabi on historic UAE visit
Pope Francis has arrived in the United Arab Emirates at the beginning of the first visit by a pontiff to the Arabian peninsula.
03 Feb 2019
