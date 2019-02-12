Video

On 13 February 2012, British photographer Paul Conroy and US war correspondent Marie Colvin entered Syria to document the plight of the civilians trapped in the city of Homs. Only one of them made it out.

Following Colvin's death in one of the airstrikes, this film documents Conroy's desperate battle to escape Homs and to tell the story of those still trapped in the besieged city.

Storyville's 'Under The Wire' was broadcast on BBC Four at 22:00 on the 11 February 2019. You can now watch it on iPlayer .