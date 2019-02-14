Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Our sign language romance
Habib and Carole, a deaf couple from Lebanon, say they hope their children will be born hearing so they don't have to face the challenges they did.
They say society has a long way to go to make people with disabilities feel like equals.
BBC Arabic’s Joelle Naayem followed the couple as they prepared for their wedding.
-
14 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window