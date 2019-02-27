Cairo train crash and station fire kill 25
Egypt's Transport Minister Hisham Arafat has resigned, hours after a deadly train crash at Cairo's main railway station.

At least 25 people were killed and dozens more injured when a train collided with a buffer stop and burst into flames next to a busy platform.

Visiting the scene, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli promised that the disaster would be thoroughly investigated and that anyone found to be negligent would be punished.

