Cairo train crash and station fire kill 25
Egypt's Transport Minister Hisham Arafat has resigned, hours after a deadly train crash at Cairo's main railway station.
At least 25 people were killed and dozens more injured when a train collided with a buffer stop and burst into flames next to a busy platform.
Visiting the scene, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli promised that the disaster would be thoroughly investigated and that anyone found to be negligent would be punished.
27 Feb 2019
