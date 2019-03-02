Media player
The people fleeing the end of the Islamic State in Syria
At its height, five years ago, the so-called Islamic State controlled 88,000 sq km (34,000 sq miles) of territory, stretching from western Syria to eastern Iraq.
The jihadist group has now been contained to an area of less than half a square kilometre, according to its opponents.
IS's last remaining supporters - women, children, the injured and surrendered fighters - are some of those fleeing the town of Baghuz, where hundreds of IS's fighters remain inside the group's last remaining territory in Syria.
02 Mar 2019
