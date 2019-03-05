Karate in the snow
Iraq's karate kids practise in the snow

It's not your usual snow sport, but karate is the discipline of choice for these youngsters in Iraq.

They practise their moves whatever the weather in Penjwin, a district in Iraqi Kurdistan.

