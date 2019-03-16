Media player
Witnessing the Islamic State exodus
The battle against the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria is coming to a close.
The BBC's Quentin Sommerville finds that despite facing defeat and complete isolation, the mood amongst many remains defiant.
16 Mar 2019
